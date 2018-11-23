Give back to local children in need this season through Holiday Helpers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Join News 3 to make sure every local child has a special holiday season in the 8th year of our drive!

You can participate by dropping off toys, food and other gifts at Kroger, Southern Bank and Tropical Smoothie locations as well as Pembroke Mall through December 14.

The items will be distributed to local children living in shelters by the non profit group ForKids.

Monetary donations will also be accepted at any Southern Bank location or click here to donate online now.

Anchor Barbara Ciara will be out at donation locations throughout the drive, stay tuned for a list of where she will be and when.