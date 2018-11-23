× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold again today but a big warm up for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning until 9 AM Friday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These areas will likely see the first freeze of the season.

Chilly today but a much warmer weekend… Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Highs will reach the mid 40s this afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will not feel as cold today because winds will be lighter. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with low rain chances.

We are looking at a 50/50 weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain on Saturday. The highest rain chances will be Saturday afternoon to early evening. Highs will warm into the mid 60s. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Another chance for showers will move in for Monday morning. Skies will clear Monday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We will see more sunshine for midweek with another cool down.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (80%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 23rd

1929 Winter Weather: 3.8″ snow – Richmond, VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.