× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in during the day Saturday

It was one of the coldest nights of the season so far, with many communities falling into the 20s this morning. Temperatures warmed to the low and mid 40s which is well below our normal high of 59. We will continue to see clouds increase overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s early and then warm into the 50s overnight and Saturday morning.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will give us some wet weather for your weekend. Rain will spread over the region Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Right now, looks like we could see anywhere from 1/2 inch to an inch of rain from this system. It will be much milder with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is closer to normal for this time of year. Rain will move out Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

Some clouds to start the day on Sunday, but high pressure will build in and help take care of those. We will see more sunshine into the afternoon and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another chance for some wet weather on Monday as a cold front moves through. The rain will be confined mainly to the morning and early afternoon hours. We will then start to dry out. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Lows will fall into the mid and upper 30s.

Tuesday will be 10 degrees colder than Monday under mostly sunny skies. The last few days of November are looking cold and dry. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50 under mostly sunny skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.