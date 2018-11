HAMPTON, Va. – A family of three adults and three children will be displaced after a house fire in the 60 block of Henry Street Friday night.

The call came in at 9 p.m.

The fire was put out at 9:29 p.m.

Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived.

Authorities say the fire appears to be accidental and that it started around the fireplace.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Download the News 3 app for updates.