Dog reportedly locked in Norfolk basement turned over to Animal Control, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. – A dog that was reportedly being locked in the basement of a Norfolk home was turned over to Animal Control and is now in the care of a private organization, Norfolk Police say.

Multiple viewers reached out to News 3 regarding the situation.

Police received the first call at midnight on November 15. An officer responded to the address for a barking dog inside the home. The officer cleared the call after no one answered the door.

Around 10 a.m. on November 19, an Animal Control officer responded to the address to check on the dog’s well-being. Again, no one answered the door and the Animal Control officer left a notice for the owner to contact them ASAP.

Related: Newport News Animal Control searching for owner of nine pit bulls neglected in run-down home

The same Animal Control officer responded to the house on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and again could hear the dog, but no one answered the door. A second notice was left on the door and the Animal Control officer started the process to obtain a warrant for seizure of the animal.

Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m., the owner turned the dog over to Animal Control officers. The investigation is ongoing and charges are probable.

Regarding procedures for Animal Control to seize an animal, in cases like this Animal Control officers would leave two notices on the door, according to the Norfolk Police Department. If there was no reply, Animal Control officers would get a warrant and get the dog to make sure it is okay.

Norfolk Police told News 3 there was no reason to believe the dog was in immediate danger because although responding officers could hear the dog barking, they could not see its condition. If the owner had not willingly turned the dog over to Animal Control, a warrant would have been sought to seize the dog.

If an animal is in immediate danger, Animal Control officers would seize the animal on the spot, police said.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.