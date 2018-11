Do you have gravy boats or leftover Tupperware lying around?

Black Friday is the day you can bring whatever container you’d like to fill with Slurpee and you only pay $1.49.

One catch is, containers need to be less that 10″ in diameter, watertight and food-safe, the company said.

The offer is good from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

If you are a 7Rewards member you will also get 11 times the points for any purchases on Black Friday.

Grab that gravy boat, leftover tupperware, or whatever else grandma has lying around (including grandma) and come fill it with as much Slurpee as you can for only $1.49, tomorrow only! #BYOC #BringYourOwnCupDay #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/DfCl5IES9N — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) November 23, 2018