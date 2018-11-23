Are your holiday lights safe?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS - For many, a big part of getting into the holiday spirit means stringing up lights - either inside or outside your home. But some lights can be hazardous.

Consumer Reports tells you how to stay safe - and also has some advice this holiday season.

If you're still using the same holiday lights from years ago, they are probably incandescent. And that means it is a good idea to check them for safety.

You should check the wires and see if there is anything frayed. Make sure the plug is in good condition and make sure the wire is pliable, not brittle.

If some bulbs are out, Consumer Reports says it is safe to replace them.

But what if the lights just don't work? CR says, you can not repair them. They can cause a fire.

Throw them away and consider LED lights for your holiday display.

You can not beat their efficiency. And, CR says they can last for a long time.