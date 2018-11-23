Amtrak’s third annual ‘Track Friday Sale’ offers 30 percent discounts for most travel routes

WASHINGTON – Is there a better gift than the gift of train travel? Amtrak doesn’t think so!

Amtrak has announced its third annual “Track Friday Sale,” which offers customers a Black Friday sale for travel on most Amtrak routes throughout the U.S.

Starting Friday, November 23 through Monday, November 26 (Cyber Monday), customers can receive 30 percent discounts, including the Acela train, for nationwide travel between January 7 and April 30, 2019, with no blackout dates.

The sale is available on Amtrak’s official website, and all prices will be automatically discounted for the standard fare price.

No discount code is needed; prices are shown as is.

Some of the special prices available during the “Track Friday Sale” include:

Washington, D.C.-Philadelphia – $29 (NER), $79 (Acela)

New York-Boston – $39 (NER), $79 (Acela)

Chicago-Washington, D.C. – $71

Los Angeles-Portland – $85

Chicago-Denver – $79

Richmond-Washington, D.C. – $19

New York-Philadelphia – $29 (NER), $69 (Acela)

New York-Washington, D.C. – $39 (NER), $121 (Acela)

Chicago-New York – $76

Los Angeles-Seattle – $85

Los Angeles-Chicago – $125

Eugene-Portland – $21

Fares will vary by train.

Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares. Upgrades to Business Class or sleeping accommodations are not permitted. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes.

Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Other restrictions may apply.

Click here for more information.