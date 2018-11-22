WATCH: Virginia Beach native Taquan Mizzell scores first NFL touchdown

DETROIT, Mich. – What better day to score your first career NFL touchdown than on Thanksgiving Day?

In the first half of the Bears vs. Lions matchup on News 3, Bears running back Taquan “Smoke” Mizzell caught his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Chase Daniel.

Taquan Mizzell's first career receiving TD is Chase Daniel's first passing TD in over 1,700 days! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8EOKLf7O2I — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 22, 2018

Mizzell, a Bayside High graduate out of Virginia Beach, starred at the University of Virginia.

Last season, Mizzell spent the season on the Ravens practice squad. He was claimed off waivers by the Bears in September and has spent time returning kicks in November.