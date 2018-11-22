× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny but cold and windy Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning from Midnight to 9 AM Friday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These areas will see the first freeze of the season overnight.

A cold and windy Thanksgiving… Temperatures will linger in the upper 30s to near 40 all day. It will feel more like the upper 20s and low 30s with strong winds. Expect north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see sunshine again today with a few extra clouds blending in. Rain chances will remain slim. Skies will stay clear tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Highs will reach the mid 40s Friday afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will still see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Winds will relax on Friday.

We are looking at a 50/50 weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain on Saturday. The highest rain chances will be Saturday afternoon to evening. Highs will warm into the upper 60s. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cold, Windy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N/NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 22nd

1929 Winter Weather: 3.8″ snow – Richmond, VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.