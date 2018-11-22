Redskins lose to Cowboys 31-23 on Thanksgiving Day

ARLINGTON, Texas – No McCoy magic on Thanksgiving Day.

Down just three points at halftime, the Redskins (6-and-5) allowed the Dallas Cowboys (6-and-5) to score 21 unanswered points in the second half to break free, and beat Washington 31-23.

In his first start, quarterback Colt McCoy had a rough outing. The Texas native went 23-of-37 for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was also sacked three times.

Dallas traded for receiver Amari Cooper from the Raiders in October. His breakout game came against the Redskins, hauling in eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, the Cowboys now lead the NFC East.