Public angry over Macy’s ad seen by some as ‘racist’

Macy’s is receiving some negative feedback on one of the store’s ads.

The ad shows four families in holiday-themed pj’s, but some people have an issue with the way one family was represented.

There are two white heterosexual couples with children, one homosexual biracial couple with children and an African American woman seemingly single with children.

Twitter users have been responding to the ad asking why the African American woman does not have a spouse.

Others are firing back saying people are looking too far into the ad and they are being sensitive.

Although both sides are being represented through social media users’ opinions, Macy’s is actively responding to concerned people.

To one Twitter user the company said in part, “We know we are at our best when what we do fully reflects the rich diversity of our colleagues, customers & communities. We have shared the comments with our team & are making changes so our customers see balanced images when shopping online with us.”

Thank you for reaching out to share feedback on our holiday pajama product images. We apologize. Our intent was never to offend. It’s important for us to know when we've missed the mark, and we appreciate that our customers let us know. (1/3) — Macy's (@Macys) November 19, 2018

Additionally, if you saw a collection of images on social media, please know that those were actually product images that were cut and pasted together rather than an advertisement from Macy’s. (2/3) — Macy's (@Macys) November 19, 2018