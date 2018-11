The 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York City, dazzling spectators as usual.

This year 3.5 million spectators were expected to line the streets and 50 million people nationwide were expected to tune into the broadcast on TV.

For the 92nd parade there were 8,000 participants in the parade which includes Macy’s colleagues, celebrities, marching bands and others, the company said.

Here are photos from the holiday event: