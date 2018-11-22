× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Freeze warning, then warmer and wetter

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning from Midnight to 9 AM Friday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These areas will see the first freeze of the season overnight.

Talk about your cold turkey! We had feels-like temperatures in the 20s for much of Thanksgiving. Thankfully, the winds will die down and temperatures will warm up a few degrees as we head into your Black Friday.

Even so, we do have a freeze warning in effect on Friday morning for portions of our area including Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and the Albemarle of North Carolina.

Most of us will start the day with temperatures at or below freezing and wind chills in the upper teens and 20s.

But we should warm back up into the mid 40s by Friday afternoon.

That warming trend continues into the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and the lower 60s both days. However, an area of low pressure rolling up the coast will bring us a good chance for rain on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday is looking like our dry day this weekend. We have just a 20% chance of a lingering morning shower.

But a cold front moving in on Monday brings us another chance for light rain, especially for the first part of the day.

Expect high temperatures on Monday in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Behind that cold front, we will see temperatures about 10 degrees below normal on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We will have plenty of sunshine but high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

