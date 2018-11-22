Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard on Thanksgiving after boat capsizes

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Coast Guard was busy on Thanksgiving Day helping a kayaker who was in cold water after his kayak capsized.

The man’s inflatable kayak capsized north of Kiptopeke State Park Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

A good Samaritan reported seeing a person in the water holding onto something, the Coast Guard said.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Cape Charles went to help. Once on scene, the crew safely removed the man, who was wearing a life jacket and cold-water clothing, from the water and took him to Station Cape Charles to meet awaiting EMS.

“It’s great to see people wearing their life jackets and dressing for the water temperatures,” said Capt. Kevin Carroll, Sector Hampton Roads commander. “The man’s life jacket and cold-water gear could have been the difference between life and death in this case. We would also like to applaud the good Samaritan whose alertness and actions brought attention to the distress and helped facilitate a successful rescue.”