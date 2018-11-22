How long can you safely eat Thanksgiving leftovers?

Posted 1:11 pm, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 01:16PM, November 22, 2018

We all love Thanksgiving Day leftovers, but how long should we really be keeping them?

Patient First came out with a list of rules they say you should follow to store food properly and to make sure you don’t keep it too long.

Proper Storage

  • Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving
  • Divide large amounts of hot food into smaller portions so they cool quickly
  • Refrigerate leftovers in airtight packaging or containers
  • Freeze leftovers that will not be eaten within four days
  • Dispose of foods that sit at room temperature longer than two hours

Leftover Shelf Life

  • Cooked turkey should be eaten within three to four days
  • Stuffing and gravy will last up to two days
  • Casseroles and cooked vegetables will be good up to three or four days
  • Fruit and cream pies should be eaten within two to three days
  • Frozen leftovers last longer.  For example, meat lasts up to three months in a freezer

Patient first also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in six people gets sick by consuming contaminated food and beverages.  Taking steps to prevent food-borne illness is important.