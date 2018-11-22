How long can you safely eat Thanksgiving leftovers?

We all love Thanksgiving Day leftovers, but how long should we really be keeping them?

Patient First came out with a list of rules they say you should follow to store food properly and to make sure you don’t keep it too long.

Proper Storage

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving

Divide large amounts of hot food into smaller portions so they cool quickly

Refrigerate leftovers in airtight packaging or containers

Freeze leftovers that will not be eaten within four days

Dispose of foods that sit at room temperature longer than two hours

Leftover Shelf Life

Cooked turkey should be eaten within three to four days

Stuffing and gravy will last up to two days

Casseroles and cooked vegetables will be good up to three or four days

Fruit and cream pies should be eaten within two to three days

Frozen leftovers last longer. For example, meat lasts up to three months in a freezer

Patient first also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in six people gets sick by consuming contaminated food and beverages. Taking steps to prevent food-borne illness is important.