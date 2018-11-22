How long can you safely eat Thanksgiving leftovers?

We all love Thanksgiving Day leftovers, but how long should we really be keeping them?
Patient First came out with a list of rules they say you should follow to store food properly and to make sure you don’t keep it too long.
Proper Storage
- Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of serving
- Divide large amounts of hot food into smaller portions so they cool quickly
- Refrigerate leftovers in airtight packaging or containers
- Freeze leftovers that will not be eaten within four days
- Dispose of foods that sit at room temperature longer than two hours
Leftover Shelf Life
- Cooked turkey should be eaten within three to four days
- Stuffing and gravy will last up to two days
- Casseroles and cooked vegetables will be good up to three or four days
- Fruit and cream pies should be eaten within two to three days
- Frozen leftovers last longer. For example, meat lasts up to three months in a freezer
Patient first also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in six people gets sick by consuming contaminated food and beverages. Taking steps to prevent food-borne illness is important.