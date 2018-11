CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of three was displaced after a house fire in the 200 block of Gale Avenue.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:58 p.m. When crews arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from a window at the side of the house.

The fire was marked out at 6:25 p.m.

One adult and two children will be displaced. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.