Driver dies after crashing vehicle into Accomack Co. abandoned house

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thanksgiving morning.

Around 2 a.m., police said the driver of a 2012 Dodge Charger took a bad turn and ran off the roadway and into an abandon house. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Road and Front Street in Accomack County.

The passenger, 44-year-old Ray Phillip Padgett Jr., died at the scene. The driver, 38-year-old Billy Gene Padgett suffered life threatening injuries and was flown out to Sentara Norfolk General, police said.

The investigation is on-going but officials said speed was a contributing factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol contributed to the cause of the accident.

The two people in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.