Chesapeake family tradition helps feeds hundreds of people on Thanksgiving

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - It's the biggest Thanksgiving dinner on 19th Street outside of the Buffalow family's home.

The family said this is their way of giving back during their ninth annual Community Day Dinner.

Many volunteers and neighbors bundled up awaiting for a warm meal on November 22.

"The temperature has nothing to do with the fellowship," said founder and CEO of Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days Non-Profit Organization (BFF), Nichelle Buffalow.

Nichelle and her mother told News 3 they fed more than 200 people and delivered 400 meals to elder's homes nearby, a growing tradition since 2010.

"We started with 25, and now as you can see, we're serving out 500-plus meals on Thanksgiving Day," Buffalow added.

They said the Community Day Dinner happens because everyone deserves a taste of Thanksgiving.

"Our seniors have food insecurities and where we live here is considered a food desert because we don't have the grocery stores around," said Buffalow.

Tabria Williams said her family enjoyed every minute of the event.

"I think it's convenient for anyone to come out here because the food is already made and they don't really care how many plates you have so it's nice," Williams said.

People who came out this afternoon had the chance to learn about healthcare enrollment and go to rummage through donated clothes to take home.

BFF said they have a few initiatives that they're working on. The organization hopes to bring a pharmacy to the area in the near future.

"We want to be healthy you know so we shouldn't have to go far to a pharmacy and we don't have a pharmacy here," mentioned Buffalow.

In the meantime, the Buffalow family is planning their next community outreach event for the Christmas Holiday on December 17.