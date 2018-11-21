× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine but much cooler

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

A big cool down for the end of the week… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 50s. Expect clear skies tonight with lows returning to the mid 30s.

Get ready for a cold and windy Thanksgiving. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 tomorrow, 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the upper 20s and low 30s with strong winds. Expect north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see sunshine again tomorrow with a few clouds blending in.

Temperatures will fall to near 30 Friday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. We will still see a nice mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances. Rain will return on Saturday with highs warming into the 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Chilly, Windy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 21st

1994 Flash Flood: Norfolk, Prince George

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

