Volunteers to provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need at O’Connor Brewing

NORFOLK, Va. – A group of volunteers and organizers will put on a Thanksgiving dinner at O’Connor Brewing Company for those in need this Thanksgiving.

The event, “Help NFK Homeless 2018,” expects to feed between 100 and 150 people. Volunteers are invited to bring pre-cooked Thanksgiving food in order to feed homeless and hungry people in the area.

“Homelessness is a reality in our community, and we can do our small yet important part toward helping people in our community,” the event’s Facebook page states. “This will be the sixth time we have done something like this, and the second year that we have served a Thanksgiving meal to those in need.”

Preparations will begin at 9 a.m., and food will be served around noon.

The event is not associated with O’Connor Brewing — the brewery is letting the volunteers use its space.