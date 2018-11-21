Virginia State Police seeking suspect in I-264 wrong-way crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an October 28 crash that left one woman dead.

At approximately 2:23 a.m., the Virginia State Police received a call reporting a wrong way driver traveling on I-264 westbound in the eastbound lanes. This was near the Portsmouth Downtown Tunnel.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., the vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, struck a 2003 Toyota Tacoma head-on. The collision killed the Chevrolet’s front seat passenger, Cecilia Wells of the 500 block of Tazewell Drive in Portsmouth.

The driver, 26-year-old Evonne Shanae Brinkley of the 2500 block of Oakleaf Place in Portsmouth, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the state police, troopers have tried to locate Brinkley but have not been able to. She is wanted for maiming, involuntary manslaughter, failure to obey a highway sign and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the State Police at (757) 424-6800.