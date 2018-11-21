× USS Abraham Lincoln, Navy ready to celebrate Thanksgiving

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – While you are traveling to see family for Thanksgiving, many on board the USS Abraham Lincoln will be celebrating with their family, their military family.

While a United States Navy aircraft carrier may not beat the comforts of home for many Sailors, the Navy, and US Military branches in all will be providing a holiday atmosphere for those who sacrifice holiday time with loved ones in order to serve and protect.

Culinary specialists aboard USS Abraham Lincoln will serve Thanksgiving meal to crew on board for Thanksgiving. Many onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are part of the minimal crew numbers needed in case the ship has to get underway for an emergency. In all, around 600 to 800 people will be dining on the ship.

So what will be served on the ship? According to the Navy, members of the USS Abraham Lincoln will be served 550 lbs of turkey, 200 lbs spiral ham, 216 lbs of shrimp, 1200 lbs fresh dinner rolls. Also, mashed potatoes, corn, sweet potatoes, stuffing and green bean casserole.

British sailors from HMS Queen Elizabeth (British aircraft carrier) will also be on the ship for Thanksgiving. U.S. Navy found out they’d be in the area and invited them for a Thanksgiving meal.