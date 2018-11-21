The British are coming! Royal Navy spends Thanksgiving at Naval Station Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK - While Paul Revere will not be making his mid-night ride as a warning, there are members of the British Royal Navy that will be infiltrating the USS Abraham Lincoln for a Thanksgiving feast.

According to Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, Executive Officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the US Navy extended the holiday welcome to the ship members of the HMS Queen Elizabeth II, which is in port at the base.

“When we found out the HMS Queen Elizabeth II was going to be in port, their newest aircraft carrier, we got special permission to invite their troops over for the holidays," said Bauernschmidt.

About 350 troops of the HMS Queen Elizabeth II will make their way over to the USS Abraham Lincoln for the feast, something even more memorable given President Abraham Lincoln was the US President that made Thanksgiving a national holiday.

"With the British coming over, we think it’ll be really special, between the namesake of the ship and our history with the United Kingdom. It will be really special to have them on board tomorrow," said Bauernschmidt.

It is not known at the moment how long the Royal Navy and the HMS Queen Elizabeth II will be in port, but a memorable holiday meal is certain.