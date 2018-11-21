Stolen vehicle recovered during Williamsburg police chase

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – One man was arrested after an early Wednesday morning police chase led to the discovery of stolen property.

At approximately 3:05 a.m., York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Robinson attempted to perform a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima in the 900 block of Capital Landing Road. The vehicle failed to stop, and a short pursuit began, ending six minutes later at the Camp Perry Gate.

The vehicle was discovered to have been stolen out of Richmond.

The suspect, 18-year-old Trayquan Izell Coward, was arrested and charged with felony evading and eluding, reckless driving by speed, possession of stolen property, grand larceny auto and driving with a suspended license. He was also charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as the three passengers in his car were 16, 13 and 15 years old respectively.

No one was injured during the pursuit, and Coward was arrested with no resistance.