‘Skins scoop: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix leads Pro Bowl voting at safety position

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix might have switched teams midseason, but he’s still a fan favorite.

The NFL released the early returns on the 2019 Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, and Clinton-Dix led the way for NFC strong safeties with 75,331 votes.

Currently, Ha Ha is the only Redskin to lead his conference position. Just 25-years old, Clinton-Dix went to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

In three games with Washington, Clinton-Dix has tallied 28 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the top vote-getter in all of the NFL with 487, 400 votes.

Pro Bowl voting is open until December 13th, with the rosters being revealed on the 18th.