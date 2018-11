PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating an armed commercial robbery that the Northern Star Credit Union in the 5100 block of George Washington Highway Wednesday.

The call came in at 4:52 p.m.

Authorities say two suspects took money from the credit union. One of them was armed with a handgun.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

