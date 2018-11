PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Effingham Street Wednesday morning.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 6:45 a.m. for a fire in the crawl space under the first floor of the house.

Crews arrived on scene and quickly began to put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.