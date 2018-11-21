Panera tests breakfast delivery in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News

Breakfast lovers, listen up — three Hampton Roads cities will soon be able to order breakfast right to their door.

Panera Bread is testing breakfast delivery in 231 cities, including the ones above, ahead of the incoming winter weather.

Interested customers can check here to see if breakfast delivery is offered in their area — delivery is only available within an eight-minute drive of a Panera, and only during the morning hours, which vary by location.

Delivery orders also will have a $5 minimum and a $3 delivery service fee.

