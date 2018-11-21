Norfolk volunteers begin preparing Thanksgiving feast for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Volunteers in the Ghent section of Norfolk are busy preparing a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

Last year, the group served dinner out of an area apartment for 80 people in the community. This year they are hoping to serve between 100 and 150 people.

"If we can get together and do movies and do block parties and parades, we can get together and do events like this -- it’s soul food for everyone," explained Andra Rosenberg, one of the organizers of the Help NKF Homeless 2018 at O'Connor Brewing Company.

This year's event will be held at the brewery on 24th Street in Ghent.

Rosenberg says volunteers will begin working at 9 a.m. but the doors to the public will open at noon. The meals are packed to go, but attendees are welcome to eat their dinner at the brewery.

Organizers have been fundraising and preparing for the dinner for weeks, but plan to continue their efforts throughout the year.

"It’s just making sure that they know that we are their friends, we are here for them and it’s not just for Thanksgiving."