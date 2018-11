CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a tractor-trailer caught fire behind the Food Lion on Yadkin Road.

Firefighters received the call just after 11 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a tractor-trailer within close proximity of the Food Lion.

The fire was quickly knocked down, preventing any damage to the store.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause.