Need to make a last-minute grocery store run? Here are the stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day

Posted 4:26 pm, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:28PM, November 21, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner is no easy feat, and some people may need extra time.

Just in case you run out of cranberry sauce, News 3 made a few calls to major grocery stores throughout Hampton Roads to see if doors will be open on the holiday.

Here is a list of stores that will be open (or not) on Thanksgiving Day if you need to make a last-minute grocery store run.

  • Harris Teeter – Closing at 2 p.m.
  • Food Lion – Varies by location; some closing between 3-4 p.m.
  • Walmart – Open regular hours
  • Kroger – Closing at 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods – Open until 4 p.m.
  • Publix – Closed all day
  • Trader Joe’s – Closed all day
  • Aldi – Closed all day
  • Lidl – Closed all day

