Need to make a last-minute grocery store run? Here are the stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner is no easy feat, and some people may need extra time.

Just in case you run out of cranberry sauce, News 3 made a few calls to major grocery stores throughout Hampton Roads to see if doors will be open on the holiday.

Here is a list of stores that will be open (or not) on Thanksgiving Day if you need to make a last-minute grocery store run.

Harris Teeter – Closing at 2 p.m.

Food Lion – Varies by location; some closing between 3-4 p.m.

Walmart – Open regular hours

Kroger – Closing at 5 p.m.

Whole Foods – Open until 4 p.m.

Publix – Closed all day

Trader Joe’s – Closed all day

Aldi – Closed all day

Lidl – Closed all day

