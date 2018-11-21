Man turns himself in to police for Chesapeake hit-and-run death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake man turned himself in after a Tuesday morning hit-and-run left one man dead.

50-year-old Brent Gray of the 400 block of Appletree Lane came into the Chesapeake Police Headquarters Wednesday and was criminally charged with felony hit-and-run in the death of Craig Smith.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Chesapeake officer found an injured person lying on the side of the road near the 2600 block of Campostella Road.

Police believe the victim, 46-year-old Smith, was walking his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

Smith died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Gray is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail. The incident is still under investigation, and more charges could be pending.