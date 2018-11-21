× Holiday travel nightmare: ODU Men’s Basketball team stuck in US Virgin Islands

US VIRGIN ISLANDS – The Old Dominion University Men’s Basketball Team is stuck in the US Virgin Islands, and their flight has been delayed 18 hours already.

According to ODU Basketballs official Twitter, American Airlines, which is the company ODU was flying with, has done nothing to help them understand the cause for the delay or why the team’s flight has been delayed this long.

The team is also dealing with no hotel rooms left on the island, which is causing players, staff and coaches to find means of sleeping as comfortably as possible – if at all – at the airport. A picture from the ODU athletic department shows the team’s redshirt senior captain, BJ Smith, sleeping on the floor of the airport in the US Virgin Islands.

ODU has been in the US Virgin Islands playing in the Paradise Jam basketball tournament. The team is one of many college basketball programs that are traveling and playing in tournaments across the country, a holiday tradition that unofficially kicks off the heart of – out of conference play – for many.

The Monarchs first game of the tournament was on Friday against Oregon State University, and last played against Northern Iowa on Monday. ODU went 1-2 overall at the Paradise Jame. Its lone victory, a win against Kennesaw State.

While ODU may also be having trouble, they are not the only ones. According to Doug Ripley of the ODU Athletic Department, the University of Pennsylvania’s Men’s Basketball Team may be in a similar situation as the Monarchs.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

