Hampton native Ricky Walker awarded No. 25 jersey for Virginia Tech Senior Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (HokieSports.com) – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday that DT Ricky Walker will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Friday in Virginia Tech’s game vs. Virginia.

The senior defensive tackle will become the first player to receive this honor three times during his career.

Walker wore the No. 25 jersey to open the season at Florida State and also received the distinction against Duke in 2017.

On the season, Walker has 36 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Virginia Tech hosts Virginia in the 100th Commonwealth Cup Friday at 3:30 p.m.