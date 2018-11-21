× First Warning Forecast: A cold and blustery Thanksgiving on tap

*** Flood Warning for the Lower Roanoke River At Roanoke Rapids affecting Halifax and Northampton Counties.

High pressure will continue to keep us nice and dry overnight. Skies will be mostly clear, which will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. Lows in the low 30s.

A blustery Thanksgiving on tap. The combination of a brisk north wind along with temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s will result in wind chill values between 25 and 32 degrees for Thanksgiving day. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. You will need to bundle up when you head out to your festivities. Rain chances will remain low and skies will be partly cloudy. If you’re heading out for Black Friday deals, you will want to layer up! Temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 overnight.

A bitterly cold start Friday. We’ll wake up in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s and it won’t be as windy, so it will feel a bit more comfortable.

A big warmup for the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s. It will be a 50/50 weekend. Rain chances go up on Saturday as an area of low pressure impacts the area. We will have rain throughout the day. Giving it an 80 percent chance. Conditions will dry out late Saturday, with much drier weather for Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

We are tracking another system that will move in and give us some wet weather to start the work week. Highs in the upper 50s. Colder on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect skies to be clear to partly cloudy.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.