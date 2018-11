NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in the 3200 block of Williams Street.

According to officials, the call came in around 5:00 a.m. for heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story of the house.

Crews were on scene within a few minutes and started to quickly attack the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire and under investigation by the Marshal.

