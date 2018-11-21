Driver flees scene after Downtown Suffolk crash that injured passenger

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man fled the scene of a crash in Downtown Suffolk that injured the person riding in his truck.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of North Main Street near the intersection of Finney Avenue around 6:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say an older model pick-up truck ran off the road, hit two poles and damaged a raised planting bed in front of First Baptist Church.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the adult male passenger emergency medical assistance and treatment before he was taken to a local hospital.

The passenger’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The southbound lanes on North Main Street near Finney Avenue were closed after the crash, but reopened to traffic at 7:43 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

