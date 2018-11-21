DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Monday 11/26 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Tender is the Nate” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SHOCKED BUT NOT FORGOTTEN — When Hank Heywood (guest star Tom Wilson) confronts Ava (Jes Macallan) about the spending habits of the Legends, Nate (Nick Zano) steps in to try and smooth things over by inviting Hank on to the Waverider. The Legends then show Hank what they do by visiting 1920s Paris, trying to capture the newest Fugitive. Meanwhile, Mona (Ramona Young) is trying to make a good impression with Ava, but her over eagerness gets her and Ava stuck in a cell instead. Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Dean Choe directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala wrote the episode (#406). Original airdate 11/26/2018.