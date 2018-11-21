Chiefs rookie Derrick Nnadi comes home to hand out 100 turkeys to Virginia Beach families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - What would you do after playing in one of the wildest 'Monday Night Football' games ever?

For Chiefs rookie Derrick Nnadi, home is where the heart is. With the bye week landing on the week of Thanksgiving, Nnadi boarded a plane less than 48 hours after the Chiefs vs. Rams game and was back home in Virginia Beach to help his community out.

On Wednesday, Nnadi, an Ocean Lakes graduate, handed out 100 turkeys and bags full of snacks and fruit to the Friendship Village community.

New Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse, who grew up in the same neighborhood, joined Nnadi to hand out the turkeys.

"When i was a little kid I always saw people give back to the community and I always felt like I wanted to do that when I had the opportunity to," Nnadi told News 3.

What would you do after playing in the wildest #NFL game of the season? #Chiefs rookie @DerrickNnadi flew across the country to give back to #The757. 100 turkeys and bags are being handed out to the Friendship Village community! #HappyThanksGiving https://t.co/m0sQIeqvua pic.twitter.com/mBJQCnXJxN — Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) November 21, 2018

"Everybody loves Thanksgiving, and everybody loves free stuff. Turkeys would be the best thing to give out to everybody, so I called everybody I know to help me out with this event, and short span of time it happened just like that."