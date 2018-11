“The Slabside Redemption” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

JAMES BAMFORD DIRECTS AN EPIC EPISODE — Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a choice that will affect his entire life, as well as the lives of everyone he cares about. James Bamford directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Rebecca Bellotto (#707). Original airdate 11/26/2018.