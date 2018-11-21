2-vehicle crash leaves 1 motorcyclist dead in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man on a motorcycle dead.

At approximately 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Boulevard and Locust Avenue for a two-vehicle crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota Camry.

Investigations revealed that the motorcycle was traveling east on Victoria Boulevard towards Locust Avenue while the Toyota was attempting to make a left turn onto Locust Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old Virginia Beach man, was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Toyota, a 25-year-old female, did not sustain any injuries.

No charges have been placed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.