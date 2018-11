NORFOLK, Va. – A 10-year-old was hit by a car in the area of Danwood Drive and Robin Hood Road Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say the child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with minor injuries.

The driver stayed on scene after the crash. The driver was not charged.

After an investigation, it was revealed that the child ran out in front of the car.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.