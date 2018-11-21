10 Virginia airports receive $1.62m towards projects

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Aviation Board awarded a total of $1.62 million to 10 Virginia airports, to be used for projects improving facilities and customer experience, at its final meeting of 2018.

The action brings the Commonwealth’s investment in its 66 airports to $31.5 million this year.

The airports that received funds and the amounts they received are as follows:

Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, $711,000

Richmond Executive/Chesterfield County Airport, $289,000

William M. Tuck Airport in Halifax County, $202,000

Eagle’s Nest Airport in Augusta County, $150,000

Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport, $100,000

Wakefield Municipal Airport, $60,400

Virginia Highlands Airport, $26,000

Stafford Regional Airport, $21,000

Ingalls Field in Bath County, $7,200

Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine said, “Aviation is a tremendous economic engine that contributes $23 billion annually to Virginia’s economy. The Commonwealth’s 66 airports also connect our people and our businesses to the global economy. The Virginia Aviation Board’s investment in our airports directly benefits more than 53 million people who fly into and out of our airports each year, as well as the communities they serve.”