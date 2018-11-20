William & Mary is London’s bridge back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - One day after being named the 30th head football coach in program history, the College of William & Mary officially welcomed new Tribe Head Football Coach Mike London on Tuesday at Zable Stadium.

London, a former assistant coach (1990-1993) under legendary Tribe head coach Jimmye Laycock, understands he has large shoes to fill.

"I embrace the fact Coach is such a big part of what's gone on here," London said Tuesday. "Obviously there are new opportunities here for the program to develop and forge a new identity. I will never forget a man who was very impact in my life. I look forward to bringing victories and great moments to William & Mary as well."

London's full introductory press conference, which includes comments from W&M President Katherine A. Rowe and W&M Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge, is available by clicking here.

Additionally, a sights and sounds video feature from his first day in Williamsburg is available here, while photos are available here.