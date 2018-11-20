White House Christmas tree hails from North Carolina

Posted 10:42 am, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43AM, November 20, 2018

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump receive the White House Christmas Tree Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 at the North Portico of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the First Lady welcomed a beautiful Mountain Top Fraser Fir from Newland, North Carolina, Tuesday.

According to government officials, the tree was grown by Larry Smith and his family, who won the National Tree contest, which is the contest that chooses the White House Christmas tree.

Smith and his family have been growing trees since 1977.

 The Fraser fir will be placed in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the Christmas season.