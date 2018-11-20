× White House Christmas tree hails from North Carolina

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the First Lady welcomed a beautiful Mountain Top Fraser Fir from Newland, North Carolina, Tuesday.

According to government officials, the tree was grown by Larry Smith and his family, who won the National Tree contest, which is the contest that chooses the White House Christmas tree.

Smith and his family have been growing trees since 1977.

The Fraser fir will be placed in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the Christmas season.