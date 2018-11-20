VHSL football third round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs continue this week. After 32 teams from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason, just nine remain after the first two rounds. Below are the regional final pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(2) Oscar Smith (11-1) vs. (1) Ocean Lakes (12-0), Friday 7:00 p.m. – Sportsplex, Virginia Beach

Class 5 – Region A

(3) Maury (11-1) vs. (1) Indian River (12-0), Friday 7:00 p.m. – James L. Frye Stadium, Chesapeake

Class 4 – Region A

(2) Lake Taylor (11-1) vs. (1) Lafayette (11-0), Friday 7:00 p.m. – Wanner Stadium, Williamsburg

Class 3 – Region A

(3) Norcom (8-4) vs. (1) Phoebus (11-1), Saturday 2:00 p.m. – Darling Stadium, Hampton

Class 2 – Region A

(3) Poquoson (9-3) vs. (1) Goochland (12-0), Friday 7:00 p.m. – Fluvanna County High School, Palmyra