× VDOT plans to eliminate as many lane closures as possible to ease holiday travel

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With thousands of Virginians hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, VDOT is trying to help make their travel a little easier.

Starting Wednesday at noon, and ending the Sunday after Thanksgiving, VDOT will eliminate as many lane closures as possible. There are some semi-permanent projects that cannot be stopped or moved so be sure to check with VDOT to find out whether or not the area is congested.

To get the latest information download the 511 app of call 1-800-FOR-ROAD for updates. You can also find out helpful travel information at 511virginia.org or by calling 511 from your cell phone.

Your safety and the safety of VDOT crews is paramount so drivers are urged to buckle up, stay clear of work zones and workers, and follow all traffic laws to get you to and from your destinations safely.

For more information from VDOT, click here.