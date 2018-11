NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police say two men robbed the Sprint Store at 2000 Colonial Avenue on November 12, and they need your help finding them.

Around 7:15 p.m. on the date of the incident, authorities say the suspects entered the store, pulled out a gun and took merchandise before running away.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone who has information about this armed robbery is asked to submit a tip here.

