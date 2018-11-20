× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer and clearing skies today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

Warmer today with a slow return to sunshine… Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with more sunshine mixing in this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible. Highs today will warm into the low 60s, near normal for this time of year.

A big cool down moves in for the second half of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving with very low rain chances, but it will be windy and cold. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s and it will feel more like the 30s with north winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures will fall to near 30 Friday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. We will still see a nice mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances. Rain will return on Saturday with highs warming into the 60s.

Today: AM Clouds, PM Clearing. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 20th

1952 Heavy Rain: 1.79″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

